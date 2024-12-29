President Ilham Aliyev Reveals Several Facts Regarding Causes Of Plane Crash
Date
12/29/2024 7:09:42 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
In an interview with Azerbaijan Television, President Ilham
Aliyev disclosed several facts concerning the causes of the
AZAL-owned aircraft crash near Aktau, Azernews
reports.
The President stated:
“Of course, the final version will become clear after the black
boxes have been examined. However, the initial theories are also
quite reasonable and are based on facts. The facts are that the
Azerbaijani civilian plane was damaged from the outside over
Russian territory, near the city of Grozny, and almost lost
control. We also know that electronic warfare systems put our plane
out of control. This was the first impact on the plane. At the same
time, as a result of fire from the ground, the tail of the plane
was also severely damaged.”
“The fact that the fuselage is riddled with holes indicates that
the theory of the plane hitting a flock of birds, which was brought
up by someone, is completely removed from the agenda,” President
Ilham Aliyev said in the same interview.
“Unfortunately, however, some circles in Russia preferred to put
forward this theory. Another regrettable and surprising moment for
us was that official Russian agencies put forward theories about
the explosion of some gas cylinder on board the plane. In other
words, this clearly showed that the Russian side wanted to cover up
the issue, which, of course, is unbecoming of anyone. Of course,
our plane was hit by accident. Of course, there can be no talk of a
deliberate act of terror here. Therefore, admitting the guilt,
apologizing in a timely manner to Azerbaijan, which is considered a
friendly country, and informing the public about this – all these
were measures and steps that should have been taken. Unfortunately,
for the first three days, we heard nothing from Russia except for
some absurd theories,” added the President.
