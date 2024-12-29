(MENAFN) This article presents the vision of the Zionist entity in Palestine as a key player in shaping a new regional order, framed as pragmatic and balanced. However, its underlying goal is more ambitious: to establish Israeli dominance over the entire Arab world. Through normalization deals, economic integration, and strategic alliances, Israel aims to position itself as the central regional power, supported unconditionally by the United States and its Western allies. At the heart of this narrative is a subtle dismissal of the Palestinian cause and the broader Arab struggle against occupation, oppression, and marginalization. The entity is depicted as an enlightened leader seeking to integrate itself into a region marked by instability. However, this portrayal deliberately ignores the ongoing occupation of Palestinian territories, the systematic erasure of Palestinian rights, and the larger efforts to reshape the region in ways that uphold Israeli superiority and perpetuate oppression. By sidelining these critical issues, the article not only loses credibility but also exposes the double standards of how the international community approaches the Arab-Israeli conflict.



This Israeli-led regional order goes beyond a violation of justice—it threatens the security and independence of Arab nations. The focus on bilateral normalization agreements aims to weaken Arab solidarity, isolate states, and limit their ability to coordinate on common issues like the liberation of Palestine or resisting external domination. By enticing certain states into agreements based on short-term economic or security benefits, Israel hopes to divide Arab countries and prevent any unified challenge to its regional hegemony. This tactic, though not new, is made more deceptive when framed as "peace" and "cooperation." The article also positions the entity as a key regional economic and technological hub, revealing its broader agenda. By merging its economy with neighboring countries, Israel aims to create a state of dependency that weakens Arab sovereignty. While initiatives in energy, technology, and infrastructure are presented as mutually advantageous, they will result in a reality where Arab states become subordinate to Israeli economic interests. This dependency will extend beyond sovereignty erosion, granting Israel leverage to impose its will on regional and domestic politics.



Furthermore, this vision encompasses cultural and ideological dimensions, portraying the entity as the natural leader of the region. This narrative reinforces a colonial mindset that marginalizes Arab nations within the broader global context. It echoes Western imperialist ideologies, where hegemony is framed as a positive force, and suggests that Arab states can only prosper under Israeli leadership—disregarding their history, resources, and potential while reinforcing a narrative of dependency and inferiority. While proponents of this vision may claim it offers a path to regional stability, history has shown that stability founded on injustice and inequality is inherently fragile. Marginalizing the Palestinian cause, eroding Arab unity, and creating economic dependence will not lead to lasting peace, but will exacerbate tensions and conflict. In conclusion, this article reveals the true goals of the Zionist entity in the region, rejecting any misleading justifications for its existence and normalization efforts.

MENAFN29122024000045015687ID1109039186