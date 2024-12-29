Mikayıl Jabbarov Discusses Future Collaboration With UN

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Minister of Mikayıl Jabbarov met with the UN Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan, Vladanka Andreeva, to discuss the development of multifaceted collaboration between Azerbaijan and various UN specialized agencies, Azernews reports.

During the meeting, the significance of the 2021-2025 Cooperation Framework Document between the UN and Azerbaijan for sustainable development was emphasized as a critical factor in advancing their partnership. It was also noted that Azerbaijan's hosting of COP29 and its successful conclusion have further stimulated the expansion of the country's relations with the UN, highlighting Azerbaijan's role as a responsible global partner in addressing worldwide challenges.

Discussions focused on the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals and outlining strategic directions for preparing a new 2026-2030 Cooperation Framework Document. The two sides expressed a shared commitment to further enhancing their collaborative efforts in achieving sustainable development objectives.