Mikayıl Jabbarov Discusses Future Collaboration With UN
12/29/2024 6:10:10 AM
Akbar Novruz
Minister of Economy Mikayıl Jabbarov met with the UN Resident
Coordinator in Azerbaijan, Vladanka Andreeva, to discuss the
development of multifaceted collaboration between Azerbaijan and
various UN specialized agencies, Azernews
reports.
During the meeting, the significance of the 2021-2025
Cooperation Framework Document between the UN and Azerbaijan for
sustainable development was emphasized as a critical factor in
advancing their partnership. It was also noted that Azerbaijan's
hosting of COP29 and its successful conclusion have further
stimulated the expansion of the country's relations with the UN,
highlighting Azerbaijan's role as a responsible global partner in
addressing worldwide challenges.
Discussions focused on the implementation of the Sustainable
Development Goals and outlining strategic directions for preparing
a new 2026-2030 Cooperation Framework Document. The two sides
expressed a shared commitment to further enhancing their
collaborative efforts in achieving sustainable development
objectives.
