Civilian Killed In Kharkiv Region Due To Russian Drone Attack

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A man was killed in the village of Dvorichna, Kharkiv region, as a result of an attack by a Russian drone.

This was reported by Oleh Syniehubov, Chief of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, via Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

“At 18:00, in Dvorichna village, a civilian man was killed as a result of a drone dropping an explosive device,” the statement reads.

No strikes were recorded in the city of Kharkiv over the past day.

Syniehubov also reported that in the Kharkiv sector, the enemy attempted to assault the Ukrainian positions near Vovchansk three times but was unsuccessful. In the Kupiansk sector, the Russian forces launched offensive operations near Hlushkivka and Lozova, where the Ukrainian defenders repelled three attacks. One battle in the area is ongoing.

Increased evacuation measures have led to 26 more individuals being evacuated from the Kupiansk and Borivske directions.

inonin

The regional chief also highlighted ongoing repairs to restore heating services in the region. After a massive Russian attack, over 500,000 consumers in Kharkiv region were left without heat. Restoration of heating in communities within the Kharkiv district is progressing. Syniehubov expressed gratitude to utility workers and related services for their round-the-clock efforts.

As reported by Ukrinform, to mitigate the effects of the massive Russian missile strike on December 25, energy usage limits in Kharkiv have been lifted. Household consumers will not face power outages until heating and hot water supply are fully restored in the city.