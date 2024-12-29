VAR Technology .. A Decisive Innovation In World Of Football

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Photo feature by Hamad Al-Mutairi

KUWAIT, Dec 29 (KUNA) -- The Assistant Referee (VAR) is an innovation that has settled disputes over controversial officiating decisions in the world of and has on occasions determined the results of decisive games.

The technique sets forth to limit mistakes and ensure accuracy in events of penalty kicks, red cards, and offside through playback and multi-angled shot features.

The modern officiating system proved to be quite controversial between those in favor of its accuracy and fairness while others stand against it as it interrupts flow of the game.

The VAR technique was used for the first time in the Gulf Cup tournament in the Qatar-hosted 24th edition of 2019. (end)

