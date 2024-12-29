Peru raises minimum salary to USD301 starting January 2025

(MENAFN) Peruvian President Dina Boluarte announced in a video shared by the presidency on the X platform that the government plans to raise the minimum salary to 1,130 soles (approximately USD301) starting in January 2025. This decision reflects the administration’s commitment to improving the income levels of workers across the country, as reported by Bloomberg News on Saturday. The move aims to address economic challenges faced by many Peruvians and provide some relief amidst rising living costs.



The salary increase amounts to an additional 105 soles compared to the current minimum wage, marking a 10.2 percent rise. This adjustment is expected to benefit a significant portion of the working population, particularly those in lower-income brackets who rely on minimum wage standards for their livelihoods. The initiative demonstrates the government’s focus on fostering social and economic equity through measures that support the country’s workforce.



By implementing this raise, the government seeks to enhance the purchasing power of workers and stimulate economic activity, especially in sectors heavily reliant on consumer spending. The increase aligns with broader efforts to address inflationary pressures and ensure that salaries keep pace with the cost of living. It is part of a series of measures intended to improve living conditions for Peruvians.



This wage adjustment is expected to have a positive impact on the national economy by boosting household incomes and contributing to greater economic stability. The decision underscores the administration’s recognition of the importance of fair wages in promoting overall economic growth and reducing income disparities. The government’s announcement has been met with anticipation as workers prepare for the upcoming changes in the new year.

MENAFN29122024000045015839ID1109038647