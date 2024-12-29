Jeju Air Crash In South Korea Claims Dozens Of Lives

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

A tragic accident occurred at Muan Airport, South Korea, as a Jeju Air 737-800 skidded off the runway, hit a fence, and caught fire during landing, Azernews reports, citing Yonhap News Agency.

Preliminary reports indicate a significant loss of life, with 62 confirmed fatalities and 3 survivors.

The flight, which departed from Bangkok, carried 175 passengers and six crew members. Conflicting reports initially emerged regarding the survivors. While Yonhap suggested two women and one crew member survived, Reuters reported that two crew members-a man and a woman-were among the survivors.

The aircraft involved, a Boeing 737-800, was manufactured in August 2009 and is part of Jeju Air's fleet of 39 similar planes as of September 2023.

Emergency services continue to respond to the aftermath of the crash, as officials work to determine the exact cause of the disaster. Further updates on the incident are awaited.