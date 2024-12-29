Jeju Air Crash In South Korea Claims Dozens Of Lives
Date
12/29/2024 2:08:33 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Akbar Novruz
Read more
A tragic accident occurred at Muan Airport, South Korea, as a
Jeju Air Boeing 737-800 skidded off the runway, hit a fence, and
caught fire during landing, Azernews reports,
citing Yonhap News Agency.
Preliminary reports indicate a significant loss of life, with 62
confirmed fatalities and 3 survivors.
The flight, which departed from Bangkok, carried 175 passengers
and six crew members. Conflicting reports initially emerged
regarding the survivors. While Yonhap suggested two women
and one crew member survived, Reuters reported that two
crew members-a man and a woman-were among the survivors.
The aircraft involved, a Boeing 737-800, was manufactured in
August 2009 and is part of Jeju Air's fleet of 39 similar planes as
of September 2023.
Emergency services continue to respond to the aftermath of the
crash, as officials work to determine the exact cause of the
disaster. Further updates on the incident are awaited.
MENAFN29122024000195011045ID1109038613
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.