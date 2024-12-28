Trump Seeks Supreme Court Intervention to Delay TikTok Ban

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In a surprising turn, President-elect Donald has asked the Supreme Court to delay the looming TikTok ban. The popular social app, used by 170 million Americans, faces a January 19 deadline to be sold or shut down. Trump's request comes just days before his inauguration on January 20.



Trump's team argues he alone possesses the expertise to negotiate a resolution. They claim his electoral mandate and will can address national security concerns while preserving the platform. This marks a significant shift from Trump's previous stance during his first term, when he attempted to ban TikTok.



The Biden administration defends the ban, citing grave national security risks . They argue TikTok's Chinese ownershi allows potential data collection and manipulation of American users. A bipartisan group of former officials, including some who served under Trump, support this position.



TikTok counters that the ban violates First Amendment rights. They argue alternatives to an outright ban should be considered. The company claims it operates as an American entity, despite its Chinese parent company.



The Supreme Court will hear oral arguments on January 10. Their decision will have far-reaching implications for technology policy, free speech, and U.S.-China relations. The case highlights the delicate balance between national security and constitutional rights in the digital age.



As the deadline approaches, the fate of one of America's most popular social media platforms hangs in the balance. The outcome could set a precedent for how the U.S. handles foreign-owned tech companies in the future.



