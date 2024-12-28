Azerbaijan's Aztv Calls On Russia To Admit Responsibility For AZAL Plane Crash
12/28/2024 5:15:45 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Azerbaijan's state television channel, AzTV, has called on
Russia to admit responsibility and issue an apology for the crash
of the AZAL passenger plane, which is alleged to have been caused
by an attack from Russian air defenses, Azernews
reports.
In its broadcast, AzTV referenced Azerbaijan's actions during
the 44-day Patriotic War, when Baku apologized for downing a
Russian helicopter and provided compensation, contrasting this with
Moscow's continued refusal to acknowledge the recent incident.
Members of Parliament Elchin Mirzabeyli and Tural Ganjaliyev
also voiced their concerns, emphasizing that Russia is obliged to
apologize in line with the provisions of the Chicago Convention of
1944.
To note, AZAL's Embraer 190 passenger plane on the Baku-Grozny
route crashed 3 km away from Aktau airport on December 25.
A total of 67 people (62 passengers and 5 crew members) were on
board the Embraer 190 airplane, flying Baku-Grozny, which crashed
in Aktau.
Following the crash of the passenger airplane near Aktau, 27
people were hospitalized. Of them, 15 people are citizens of the
Republic of Azerbaijan, 8 - of the Russian Federation, and 3 - of
the Kyrgyz Republic. The identity of one person has not been
established yet.
Of the victims hospitalized, 11 are being treated in the
intensive care unit, 13 - in the traumatology department, 2 - in
the neurosurgery department, and 1 - in the surgical department.
These persons are under the control of professional doctors from
Kazakhstan and those expelled from Azerbaijan and Russia. They were
provided with prompt and specialized medical and psychological
treatment.
Both crew pilots as well as the flight stewardess were lost, but
two crew members survived.
December 26 has been declared a day of mourning in
Azerbaijan.
