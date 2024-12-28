CBA Achieves 2024 Monetary Goals Via Open Market Operations

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

During this year, open operations, standing instruments, and reserve requirements were used to achieve monetary policy objectives.

Azernews reports that this was stated in the statement of the Central of the Republic of Azerbaijan on the main directions of monetary policy for 2025.

According to the information, regular auctions for the placement of 28-day, 84-day, 168-day, and 252-day notes continued as open market operations throughout 2024.

"Decisions on the quantitative parameters for open market operations were made based on liquidity monitoring and forecasting.

Taking into account the reducing effects of changes in government accounts on liquidity in the banking system due to the surplus state budget, the Central Bank reduced the volume of sterilization operations. At the end of November, the total balance of sterilized funds through notes was ₼300 mln ($176mln), which is 4.4 times less than the portfolio size at the end of 2023 (1,320 million AZN). Mandatory reserve norms were not changed during the reporting period," it was stated in the information.