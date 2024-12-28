Snowfall In Kashmir: Flight Operations On Hold At Srinagar Airport

Director of Srinagar Airport, Javed Anjum, as per news agency KNO said the decision on the resumption of flights will be taken after 10 AM. Until then, both departures and arrivals are on standby, and travelers have been advised to confirm their flight status before leaving for the airport.



He said that as the weather conditions improve and if they see any improvement, they will take the final call accordingly.



Meanwhile, IndiGo Airlines, addressing the situation on X (formerly Twitter), wrote:“#6ETravelAdvisory: Weather conditions in #Srinagar are showing signs of improvement, and we are gradually resuming flight operations.



“However, as weather can be unpredictable, we recommend checking your flight status before heading to the airport: [https ://]. Travelling well-prepared is always a good idea. Wishing you a happy and safe journey!” reads the tweet.

Notably, Friday's snowfall in Kashmir also disrupted academic schedules, leading to the University of Kashmir and Cluster University postponing all examinations scheduled to be held

today

