Zelensky Had Conversation With Argentine President Millais

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky discussed economic and security cooperation, as well as partnership within Mercosur, with Argentine President Javier Millais.

Zelensky wrote about this on the social X , Ukrinform reports.

“I thanked him for supporting Ukraine, understanding our position in the battle for freedom and independence against the criminal invasion of the Russian dictatorship. We discussed the vectors of our cooperation between Ukraine and Argentina: economic, security cooperation, as well as partnership within the framework of Mercosur. We also discussed our interaction with key partners. It is important for us to have such a friend whom we can always count on,” the President wrote.

During the conversation, Zelensky noted Argentina's progress in economic reforms, foreign trade liberalization and inflation control. According to him, Argentina demonstrates that the will to change and determination can achieve great results in the country's development.

“And we all wish Javier and the Argentine government to demonstrate the same positive dynamics next year. Success in one part of the world means the possibility of benefit for all,” the President added.

Photo: OP