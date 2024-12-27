(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – Starting January 3, BH Shopping in Belo Horizonte, Brazil, will host the Tutankhamun: An Immersive Experience featuring virtual reality and metaverse technologies. The exhibit delves into Ancient Egypt and its most famous pharaoh. It will run until March 30 at the shopping mall.

Among the exhibition's highlights is the use of to trace the paths taken by Tutankhamun and the display of replicas of masks, sarcophagi, sandals, and mannequins found in his tomb. The exhibit will cover an area of 1,800 square meters, featuring a room surrounded by 4K projections and a virtual reality film where visitors can take on the role of Tutankhamun.

The exhibition“Tutankhamun: An Immersive Experience” is curated by historian and journalist Nacho Ares, author of 15 books on Egyptian culture. Ares holds a degree in Ancient History from the University of Valladolid, Spain, and a certification in Egyptology from the University of Manchester, UK. The exhibition has already toured Europe. Tickets are available for purchase both in person and online.

Exhibition“Tutankhamun: An Immersive Experience”

From January 3 to March 30, 2025

Tuesday to Saturday: 10 AM to 9 PM | Sundays and holidays: 11 AM to 9 PM

At BH Shopping – Rodovia BR 356, 3049 – Parking, Gold Level, access via Entrance H – Belvedere – Belo Horizonte, Brazil

Tickets: Available at Ticketmaster , Multi app, and at the BH Shopping Mariana floor box office

Translated by Guilherme Miranda

BH Shopping

The post Brazil to host immersive Tutankhamun exhibition appeared first on ANBA News Agency .