Orissa To Launch Aadhaar-Linked Farmer ID System For Digital Agri Services

Orissa has announced plans to implement a comprehensive digital registration system for farmers beginning January 1, introducing a new Aadhaar-linked identification system called the Krushak Parichaya Patra (Farmer ID).



This digital initiative aims to streamline agricultural services and create a unified database of information.

The new digital identity system will dynamically connect to various agricultural data points, including state land records, livestock ownership, crop information, and benefits received through government schemes.



The Agriculture and Cooperation departments will jointly oversee the registration process, which will be conducted through camps at panchayat and village levels to ensure widespread accessibility.

The registration process will utilise web applications for e-KYC verification, with department officials available to either complete the process or assist farmers in self-registration through mobile or web platforms.



To ensure smooth implementation, the government will establish a multi-tiered support system with nodal officers and technical coordinators at state, district, and block levels.

Priority registration will be given to farmers already enrolled in the PM-Kisan scheme, as their documentation requirements will be minimal.



The government has set a completion target date of March 31, 2025, accompanied by a comprehensive awareness campaign to educate farmers about the registry and its benefits.

The digital registry aims to simplify farmers' access to various agricultural services, including crop loans, insurance, and MSP-based procurement.



According to a senior Agriculture department official, the system will reduce documentation requirements and eliminate the need for repeated physical verification at government offices.



This streamlined approach is expected to address current challenges of repeated verification processes and potential harassment faced by farmers.

The initiative is also designed to assist the state government in developing more efficient and transparent agricultural policies.



Officials note that the reliable data collected through the registry will enable more accurate crop production estimates and evidence-based policy decisions, particularly in determining agricultural produce pricing.

