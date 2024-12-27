Court sentences five Amsterdam ‘pogrom’ with prison

(MENAFN) An Amsterdam court has sentenced five individuals in connection with the violent clashes between Dutch and Israeli football fans last month, which Israeli officials labeled as a pogrom. The violence occurred on November 7 after a match between Ajax and Maccabi Tel Aviv, coinciding with rising anti-Israeli sentiment due to the Gaza conflict. Some of the attackers were seen carrying Palestinian flags and chanting anti-Semitic slogans.



On Tuesday, the court convicted five Dutch nationals for their involvement in the violence against Israelis. Four received prison sentences ranging from one to six months, while the fifth was ordered to perform 100 hours of community service. The court reviewed video evidence showing attacks on Maccabi fans, as well as footage of Israeli supporters tearing down Palestinian flags, shouting anti-Arab slurs, and vandalizing taxis.



While conflicting reports emerged regarding the exact cause of the unrest, Israeli leaders, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Isaac Herzog, condemned the incidents as anti-Semitic attacks. Amsterdam Mayor Femke Halsema described the violence as the result of a mix of anti-Semitism, football hooliganism, and anger over the Middle East conflict. She later expressed regret over using the term "pogrom," stating that it had become politically charged and used to discriminate against Muslims in the Netherlands.



