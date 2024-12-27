The 33Rd Annual First Night Morris County Is Dec. 31

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

First Night Morris County 2025, on December 31st, features more than 70 performances at 23 venues located throughout downtown Morristown, N.J. with live stream and on-demand access.

New Year's Eve in Downtown Morristown, N.J. Features More Than 70 Performances

- Christine Myers, Morris County Commissioner Director MORRISTOWN, NJ, UNITED STATES, December 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- First Night Morris County 2025 on December 31st is the biggest and brightest New Year's Eve celebration in New Jersey, providing a magnificent, family-friendly, substance and alcohol-free celebration in the heart of Morristown.This year's program features more than 70 performances at 23 venues located throughout downtown Morristown, with live stream and on-demand access. More than 30 films will be presented at the Film Festival, and there will be complimentary parking as well as shuttles starting at 4:30 PM.It is all for an affordable admission price: $30 for individual tickets or $23.75 each in a Family 4-Pack ($95).Tickets (Buttons) are available for purchase prior to the event, in-person or by phone through the Mayo Performing Arts Center (MPAC) Box Office by visiting FirstNightMorris/Purchase or at one of three purchase locations during the event.New to First Night Morris County is a historical programming element in honor of the upcoming 250th Anniversary celebration of America's independence. Attendees will enjoy guided tours as they go back in time to the Revolutionary days and meet famous historical figures who were regulars, such as Alexander Hamilton, Elizabeth Schuler and Morristown's first doctor, Jabez Campbell. Learn how they lived by visiting the famed Schuyler Hamilton House located on Olyphant Place, where you also will discover more about the encampments of General George Washington and the Continental Army, the growth of Morristown and the growth of our country.“Our 250th is a great opportunity for our county. We invite everyone who wants to learn about the American Revolution to visit, explore, enjoy and learn how Morris County played a major role in establishing the best country the world,” said Morris County Commissioner Director Christine Myers.New offerings include Alborada Spanish Dance Theatre, singer/songwriter Megan Chappius and Gabrile Gonzales, and New Jersey favorite Grover Kemble with vocalist/guitarist Bob Marks. At MPAC, catch The Outcrops, a quartet led by lead singer Cassidy Rain and lead guitarist Bryan Schroeder, and stay for The B-Street Band, the longest running Bruce Springsteen tribute band. The group has been a favorite in the tristate region for more than four decades.Another new site is Macculloch Hall which will feature three venues including a Thomas Nast Exhibit, a Children's Seasonal Craft Activity and The Dolce Trio, celebrating their 30th anniversary as they perform music of the 18th, 19th and 20th centuries. Our own Dr. Lynn Siebert will play violin joined by flutist/recorder player Kris Lamb and cellist Loni Bach.ABOUT FIRST NIGHT MORRIS COUNTYFirst Night Morris County, a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization, seeks to foster the public's appreciation of visual and performing arts through an innovative, diverse, and high-quality New Year's Eve program which offers a shared cultural experience that is accessible and affordable to all. The program began in 1992 and is the largest First Night in New Jersey, attracting some 10,000 participants each year. For ticket information, go to .

