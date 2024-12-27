Ukraine Finalizes Peace Summit Preparations MFA

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine has finalized all necessary preparations for the second Peace Summit, but ongoing efforts remain to ensure the event is productive.

This was stated by Ukrainian Foreign Spokesperson Heorhii Tykhyi during a briefing, a Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"You can see for yourself that historical and tectonic processes are underway, including the arrival of new administrations (in the U.S. - ed.) and in European countries. The Peace Formula remains the foundation for a just of the war, and this remains unchanged," Tykhyi stated.

The noted that Ukraine has prepared everything necessary for holding the second Peace Summit, including organizing thematic conferences that aligned joint positions on the points of the Peace Formula. According to Tykhyi, this puts Ukraine in a strong diplomatic position at present.

"However, preparation is necessary for the summit to take place and be effective. The timelines mentioned earlier were indicative, and Ukraine is always trying to implement everything as soon as possible. This is our general policy. However, it is clear that an event for the sake of an event is not what we need - we need something productive. Work continues," the Foreign Ministry Spokesperson added.

As reported by Ukrinform, the first Peace Summit concluded on June 16, 2024 in the Swiss resort of Bürgenstock. The final communiqué reflected the participants' positions on three issues: nuclear security, food security, and the humanitarian dimension - exchange of prisoners and the return of abducted Ukrainian children. The communiqué remains open for additional signatories.

Earlier, Head of the President's Office, Andrii Yermak, stated that the foundations for peace, formed after nine thematic conferences, would be presented at the second Peace Summit.