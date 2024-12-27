Over 6,000 Prisoners Escape Amid Election Protests In Mozambique

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) International reports have indicated that, amid unrest triggered by the controversial confirmation of election results in Mozambique, at least 6,000 prisoners escaped from the country's jails.

Mozambique's commander confirmed that the prisoners managed to escape on Wednesday following clashes between inmates and security forces. In the ensuing violence, 33 prisoners were killed, and 15 others were injured.

A Mozambican official stated that the escape from the Maputo Central Prison, located 14 kilometers southwest of the city, began after“chaos” erupted, initiated by“a group of disruptive protesters.”

According to the official, the prisoners at the facility seized weapons from prison officers and began freeing other inmates in the process.

Mozambican authorities also reported that among the escapees were 29 convicted terrorists.

Protests began late on Monday in the capital, Maputo, in connection with the disputed results of the country's recent elections. Protesters set up barricades, set them on fire, and looted shops and government buildings.

The unrest followed the Supreme Court's confirmation of the controversial victory of the ruling Frelimo Party, two and a half months after the presidential and parliamentary elections. According to the Mozambique Constitutional Council's ruling announced on Monday, presidential candidate Daniel Chapuo won 65% of the votes in the October 9 election, while opposition leader Vannancio Mondeline garnered 24.2%.

The mass prison break highlights the deepening political and social unrest in Mozambique, fueled by disputed election results. As the country grapples with these issues, the escape of so many prisoners, including convicted terrorists, further complicates the situation and poses serious challenges to national security.

The violent protests and the prison break underscore the volatile political climate in Mozambique, where the legitimacy of the ruling party's victory is being fiercely contested. The coming days will likely be critical in determining whether the unrest will subside or escalate further.

