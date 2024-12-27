Mod Testing Control Station For Units Equipped With Uavs

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukrainian of Defense, in collaboration with a domestic manufacturer, has begun testing a control station designed for managing units equipped with unmanned aerial (UAVs).

This was reported by the Ministry's press service , as cited by Ukrinform.

It is noted that the Ministry of Defense's requirements for the control station include, in particular, maximum autonomy, equipping with modern communication tools, and electronic warfare systems.

The new equipment model must ensure the management of UAV units in all weather conditions, both in stationary settings and while on the move.

The station's cabin will be equipped with automated workstations featuring an interactive panel. The commander will have the ability to quickly analyze situations and make operational decisions during unit management, enhancing their efficiency.

The base for this innovative development will be a specialized high-mobility vehicle. The four-wheel-drive vehicle will address the need for sufficient maneuverability and allow the control station to operate in off-road conditions.

The project is being implemented under the supervision of the Main Directorate of Defense Innovations of the Ministry of Defense.

First Deputy Minister of Defense, General-Lieutenant Ivan Havryliuk, emphasized that UAV units have significantly expanded and require specialized command-and-control tools, to which Ukrainian arms manufacturers have proposed a technical solution.

"The new equipment model will undergo testing and evaluation by combat unit commanders. If the development meets the requirements, it will be codified and can proceed to serial production. We must technologically surpass the enemy," Havryliuk stressed.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Ministry of Defense has codified and approved the domestically produced Shchedryk unmanned aviation system for use in the Defense Forces of Ukraine.