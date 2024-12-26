CARC Participates In Arab Aviation Meetings In Rabat

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Chief Commissioner of the Civil Regulatory Commission Captain Haitham Misto has attended the 71st Executive Council session and the 29th Extraordinary General Assembly of the Arab Civil Aviation Organization, held in Rabat, Morocco.

The sessions focused on aligning the positions of member states in international aviation forums and addressing recommendations from various technical and sub-committees, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

These include committees on air transport, navigation, safety, security, environment, institutional communication, and financial and human resources, where discussions also covered the organisation's financial and regulatory matters.

Participants reviewed the organisation's achievements and ongoing projects, emphasising the importance of enhancing cooperation with international and regional aviation bodies.

Preparations for the 42nd session of the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) General Assembly in 2025 were also discussed, with particular attention to ICAO's new focus on integrating safety and sustainability into global aviation policies.

Additional discussions addressed key issues, including civil aviation safety and its environmental impacts.

On the sidelines of the meetings, Misto held bilateral talks with representatives from Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates, where these discussions explored mutual opportunities in developing urban air transport systems, leveraging artificial intelligence in the civil aviation sector, and enhancing human capacity building.

The Arab Civil Aviation Organisation, a specialised agency of the Arab League, seeks to enhance cooperation among Arab states in civil aviation and promote a safe, secure and efficient air transport system that meets the region's needs.