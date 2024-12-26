Gulf 26: Kuwaiti National Team Coach: We Face A Tough Match Against Qatar Tomorrow

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Kuwaiti National Team coach Juan Antonio Pizzi confirmed that the upcoming match against Qatar, scheduled for tomorrow, in the third and final round of Group A competitions, will not be easy and will require extra effort.

In a press held on Thursday the coach emphasized that Kuwait is facing a difficult challenge against the team that has been crowned Asias champion in the last two editions. This demands that all players be at their best mentally, technically, and physically.

The coach added that he is optimistic and aims to capitalize on the moral boost from the victory over the UAE, a win that has brought joy to the fans. He noted that the team will need to maintain their upward trajectory from one match to the next and deliver a strong performance to secure a positive result that guarantees a spot in the semi-finals.

Coach Pizzi also explained that Qatar is currently going through a phase of renewal in terms of players, but this does not mean Kuwaits task will be easy. He urged his players to stay highly focused, particularly since their opponent will enter the match with the sole goal of winning in order to enter the qualification calculations.

Meanwhile, Kuwaiti player Meshari Al Enezi stated that the match against Qatar will be tough, especially since the competitor is the Asian champion, adding that the Gulf Cup always holds special significance, distinguishing it from other tournaments.

Al Enezi confirmed that the team gained a lot of motivation following the win over the UAE, which delighted their supporters. He pointed out that they have now closed that chapter and are fully focused on the final match to achieve the result needed to qualify for the semi-finals.

The host Kuwaiti team enters tomorrow's match from a 1-1 draw with Oman, and a 2-1 victory over the UAE, while the Qatari team has one point after a draw with its Emirati counterpart and a 1-2 loss to Oman.

