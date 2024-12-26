Kuwait Crown Prince Receives GCC Foreign Ministers

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 26 (KUNA) -- the Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad received on Thursday at Bayan Palace of Foreign Affair Abdullah Al-Yahya, Saudi Minister of Foreign Affair Prince Faisal Bin Farhan Al-Saud, Bahraini Minister of Foreign Affairs Dr Abdullatif Al-Zayani, Omani Minister of Foreign Affairs Bader Al-Busaidi, Minister of State at UAE's of Foreign Affairs Khalifa Al-Marar and Qatar's Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr. Mohammad Al-Khulaifi.

The meeting was held on the occasion of the Ministerial Council of the Arabian Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) held in Kuwait.

Director of the Crown Prince Office Jamal Al-Theyab, Undersecretary for Foreign Affairs at His Highness the Crown Prince's Diwan Mazen Al-Issa, Assistant Foreign Minister for Protocol Affairs Minister Plenipotentiary Abdulmohsen Al-Zaid attended the meeting (end)

