Kuwait Crown Prince Receives GCC Foreign Ministers

12/26/2024 9:06:46 AM
KUWAIT, Dec 26 (KUNA) -- His Highness the crown prince sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah received on Thursday at Bayan Palace Minister of Foreign Affair Abdullah Al-Yahya, Saudi Minister of Foreign Affair Prince Faisal Bin Farhan Al-Saud, Bahraini Minister of Foreign Affairs Dr Abdullatif Al-Zayani, Omani Minister of Foreign Affairs Bader Al-Busaidi, Minister of State at UAE's Ministry of Foreign Affairs Khalifa Al-Marar and Qatar's Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr. Mohammad Al-Khulaifi.
The meeting was held on the occasion of the Ministerial Council of the Arabian Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) held in Kuwait.
Director of the Crown Prince Office Jamal Al-Theyab, Undersecretary for Foreign Affairs at His Highness the Crown Prince's Diwan Mazen Al-Issa, Assistant Foreign Minister for Protocol Affairs Minister Plenipotentiary Abdulmohsen Al-Zaid attended the meeting (end)
