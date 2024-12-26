Ukraine's Air Force Strikes Ballistic Fuel Production Plant In Russia Stratcom

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukrainian Air Force has conducted a precision strike on a ballistic missile production in Kamensk-Shakhtinsky, located in Russia's Rostov region.

The Strategic Communications Department of the General Staff of the Ukrainian (StratCom) said this in a Telegram post, Ukrinform reports.

"The Ukrainian Air Force recently carried out a precision strike on a military facility in the city of Kamensk-Shakhtinsky, Rostov region. The Russian Federation used this enterprise to produce solid rocket fuel for ballistic missiles, which are deployed to destroy Ukrainian civilian infrastructure, such as hospitals, residential buildings and power plants," the post said.

StratCom noted that the strike is part of a broader Ukrainian campaign aimed at degrading Russia's military capabilities, particularly those used in attacks against Ukrainian civilians.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, satellite imagery captured the aftermath of a December 19 strike on the Novoshakhtinsk Oil Refinery in the same region, showing significant damage, including a burned-out fuel tank.