Kuwait Min. Inspects Historic Souq Al-Mubarakiya Renovation
12/26/2024 5:07:40 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Dec 26 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Minister of State for Municipal Affairs and Minister of State for housing Affairs Abdullatif Al-Meshari, along with Chairwoman of Kuwait Voluntary Work Center Sheikha Amthal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, visited Thursday the historic Souq Al-Mubarakiya.
The tour aimed at inspecting work progress at the popular traditional market renovation project, with the minister assuring in a press statement that work is proceeding according to the established timeline.
Al-Meshari stressed that the visit is part of an ongoing series of field tours to closely monitor all ongoing works and to oversee the market renovation project. (end)
