Oman Investment Authority Invests In Elon Musk's Xai

(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) The Oman Authority (OIA) has acquired a stake in xAI, the artificial intelligence company founded by entrepreneur Elon Musk. This strategic investment aligns with OIA's objective to diversify its international portfolio and leverage advanced technologies across various sectors. Established in March 2023 and officially launched in July of the same year, xAI has rapidly positioned itself among the top five companies in the AI industry. The firm specializes in developing advanced AI systems, including generative AI models designed to understand and interpret complex data. In December 2024, xAI secured approximately $6 billion in equity financing, elevating its valuation to $50 billion. This substantial funding round attracted investments from prominent venture capital firms such as Andreessen Horowitz, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Sequoia Capital, and Tribe Capital. The OIA's investment in xAI is part of Oman's broader strategy to integrate advanced AI technologies into its economy. Abdulsalam Mohammed Al Murshidi, Chairman of OIA, emphasized that this move aims to benefit from globally advanced technologies across various sectors. xAI has recently achieved significant milestones, including the establishment of a cutting-edge data center in the United States and the launch of an enhanced version of its platform, Grok-2. These developments are expected to bolster the company's capabilities in processing and analyzing real-time data, further solidifying its position in the AI sector. Elon Musk's ventures have experienced remarkable growth, with his net worth surpassing $400 billion, making him the world's wealthiest individual. This financial ascent is largely attributed to the success of companies like Tesla, SpaceX, and xAI. Notably, SpaceX has reached a valuation of $350 billion, establishing it as the world's most valuable startup.">



