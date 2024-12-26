UAE's Indirect Taxes Contribute Significantly To Federal Budget

(MENAFN- The Arabian Post)

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) generates between AED 10 and 11 billion annually through indirect taxes, constituting a substantial portion of the budget, which totals approximately AED 65 billion.

Younis Haji Al Khoori, Undersecretary of the of Finance, highlighted the pivotal role of these tax revenues in bolstering economic growth and strengthening the federal government's position.

Indirect taxes in the UAE encompass value-added tax (VAT) and excise duties. VAT, introduced in January 2018 at a standard rate of 5%, applies to most goods and services, while excise duties target specific products deemed harmful to public health or the environment, such as tobacco, energy drinks, and carbonated beverages.

The implementation of these taxes aligns with the UAE's strategic vision of achieving economic diversification and financial sustainability. By reducing reliance on oil revenues, the government aims to create a more resilient economy capable of withstanding global economic fluctuations. Since the introduction of VAT, the Federal Tax Authority (FTA) has reported consistent growth in tax revenues, reflecting robust compliance and effective administration. The FTA's annual reports indicate a steady increase in the number of registered businesses and tax returns filed, underscoring the successful integration of the tax system into the national economy. The revenue generated from indirect taxes funds various federal initiatives, including infrastructure development, healthcare, education, and public services. This financial support enables the government to invest in projects that enhance the quality of life for residents and promote sustainable development across the emirates. In addition to domestic benefits, the UAE's tax framework aligns with international standards, enhancing the country's reputation as a transparent and compliant jurisdiction. This alignment attracts foreign investment and fosters economic partnerships, further contributing to the nation's economic growth.

The Ministry of Finance continues to monitor and evaluate the tax system to ensure its effectiveness and alignment with the UAE's economic objectives. Ongoing assessments and potential adjustments aim to maintain a balanced approach that supports both government revenue needs and the business community's growth.