El Salvador To Continue Bitcoin Purchases Despite IMF Agreement

(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) El Salvador has announced plans to persist with, and potentially accelerate, its acquisitions, even after securing a $1.4 billion loan agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) that advises limiting exposure to the cryptocurrency. Stacy Herbert, director of the National Office, confirmed the government's intention to continue buying Bitcoin for its Strategic Bitcoin Reserve, indicating that purchases might proceed at an increased pace. This development follows the IMF's recommendation for El Salvador to scale back its Bitcoin-related activities. The loan agreement stipulates that acceptance of Bitcoin by the private sector should be voluntary, and the public sector's involvement in Bitcoin-related economic activities and transactions should be confined. Despite these stipulations, the Salvadoran government remains steadfast in its commitment to Bitcoin. Herbert emphasized that Bitcoin would continue to be recognized as legal tender in the country, and the government would persist in its daily Bitcoin purchases. President Nayib Bukele had previously stated that the government would continue this practice until Bitcoin becomes unaffordable with fiat currencies. As part of the IMF agreement, El Salvador has agreed to make acceptance of Bitcoin by businesses optional, rather than mandatory, and to limit public sector involvement in Bitcoin-related activities. Additionally, the government plans to phase out its official cryptocurrency wallet, Chivo, by either selling it or discontinuing its use. The IMF had previously expressed concerns over El Salvador's adoption of Bitcoin as legal tender, citing potential risks to financial stability and consumer protection. The recent agreement aims to mitigate these risks while providing financial support to the country's economy. El Salvador's pioneering move to adopt Bitcoin as legal tender in September 2021 has been met with both praise and criticism. While the government argues that the cryptocurrency can boost financial inclusion and attract investment, critics point to its volatility and the potential for facilitating illicit activities. Despite the IMF's recommendations, the Salvadoran government's decision to continue its Bitcoin purchases underscores its commitment to integrating cryptocurrency into the nation's financial system. This stance highlights the ongoing tension between traditional financial institutions and the emerging world of digital currencies.">



