عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Qatar Warns EU: Fines Could Halt Gas Exports

Qatar Warns EU: Fines Could Halt Gas Exports


12/26/2024 4:50:00 AM

(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) Qatar has issued a stark warning to the European Union, stating that it will cease gas exports to the bloc if subjected to substantial fines under the EU's new Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive. This directive mandates that large companies monitor their supply chains for environmental and human rights violations, with penalties reaching up to 5% of global turnover for non-compliance. energy Minister Saad Sherida al-Kaabi emphasized [...]">

MENAFN26122024000152002308ID1109031416


The Arabian Post

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search