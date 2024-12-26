Cyberattack Hits Japan Airlines, Affects Flights

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, Dec 26 (KUNA) -- Japan (JAL) said a cyberattack caused a system failure and delays for some domestic and international flights on Thursday.

The airline said in a press release that the failure began at 7:24 a.m. (2224 Wednesday GMT) in the company's internal equipment connecting with external systems.

As of 2:30 p.m., more than 80 domestic and one international flights, including 65 departing from Tokyo's Haneda airport, were delayed by 15 to 90 minutes, according to JAL.

The airline said the system failure did not affect flight safety.

The failure also disrupted luggage services at airports across the country and forced JAL to suspend sales of tickets for flights on Thursday, but service resumed. JAL also said no customer data was leaked or no virus damage was detected. (end)

