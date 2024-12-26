Webbyacad Launched Free OST Converter Tool (Ver 1.7.0)

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Webbyacad, a renowned provider of data recovery and email migration solutions, is proud to announce the successful launch of its powerful OST Converter tool. This friendly software enables effortless recovery of emails, contacts, calendars, and other critical data from corrupted or inaccessible Outlook Offline Storage (.OST) files.



The files for Outlook Offline Storage are crucial to the users who rely on Microsoft Outlook to meet their daily communication and productivity requirements. However, in certain situations, the files are inaccessible due to various reasons, such as software crashes, virus infections, hardware failures, and accidental deletions. In this scenario, the users would end up losing critical data that would greatly disrupt their workflow.



Webbyacad's OST Converter is the tool that answers this critical challenge, offering a dependable and user-friendly solution. Some of the most significant features of this innovative software include:



Effortless Recovery: The tool retrieves data from corrupted or inaccessible files with minimal loss of data.

Comprehensive Data Recovery: Recover all types of data, such as emails, contacts, calendars, tasks, notes, and attachments.

Multiple export formats supported by this utility include PST, EML, MSG, MBOX, etc., and it ensures the best possible compatibility with other email clients.

An extremely user-friendly interface ensures the recovery process is simple and easy for even novice technical users.

High Recovery Accuracy: Advanced algorithms are utilized for maximum data recovery accuracy while keeping a minimum degree of data corruption.



"When asked about Outlook, Bhupendra Sharma, CTO at Webbyacad, said, "We know how important it is to people and businesses every day".The launch of our OST Converter tool reflects our commitment to providing reliable and user-friendly data recovery solutions that empower users to regain control of their valuable data."



Webbyacad OST Converter has received high praise from users, who appreciated it for being easy to use, effective, and with fantastic customer support.



About Webbyacad



WebbyAcadTools® is a sub brand of Webbyacad Software Services Pvt Ltd - It is one of the trusted and leading IT company offers wide range of solutions related to Data Recovery, Data Security, Database Management Services, Software and cloud securities. Webbyacad Tools offers data recovery, email recovery, email migrtion, database recovery, database migration and Cloud data security, services and solutions.



