Sweden Introduces New Laws Starting In 2025

(MENAFN- AzerNews) New laws will come into force on January 1, 2025, affecting various areas of Swedish life, Azernews reports.

The changes aim to improve the environmental situation, protect citizens' rights, and simplify administrative procedures.

Textile Sorting - All textile waste must be sorted and stored separately from other waste. It should be handed over to collection points organized by municipalities. This applies not only to clothing but also to home textiles, interior items, textile bags, and accessories.

Anonymous Witnesses - During trials and investigations, witnesses will be able to give anonymous testimony in cases of crimes punishable by two years or more. This is possible both during a police investigation and in court, when there is a risk that the witness or their relatives could face serious criminal threats.

More Charging Stations - Buildings with more than 20 parking spaces must now be equipped with at least one charging station for electric vehicles. This innovation concerns not only new buildings but also existing ones

Increased Monitoring of Sick Leave - Employers are required to inform the tax service when employees stay home due to child care or illness.

The Family Code has been amended to enhance the protection of children from violence and other forms of mistreatment. The primary principle is that the best interests of the child take precedence in matters of custody and residence. Special attention is given to the risk of domestic violence or abuse within the family.

Taxes and Credits - Taxes on gasoline and diesel fuel will be reduced. The employment tax credit will increase, and the marginal tax rate will decrease due to the abolition of tax benefits for high-income individuals. Retirees will also receive tax deductions. Tax deductions for interest on unsecured loans will gradually decrease. Next year, only 50 percent will be deducted, and by 2026, this benefit will be eliminated entirely.

Simplification of the Hotel Opening Process - You will no longer need a permit to open a hotel. However, if such an activity begins, the police must be notified.