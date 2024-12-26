Sweden Introduces New Laws Starting In 2025
Date
12/26/2024 12:09:13 AM
New laws will come into force on January 1, 2025, affecting
various areas of Swedish life, Azernews
reports.
The changes aim to improve the environmental situation, protect
citizens' rights, and simplify administrative procedures.
Textile Sorting - All textile waste must be sorted and stored
separately from other waste. It should be handed over to collection
points organized by municipalities. This applies not only to
clothing but also to home textiles, interior items, textile bags,
and accessories.
Anonymous Witnesses - During trials and investigations,
witnesses will be able to give anonymous testimony in cases of
crimes punishable by two years or more. This is possible both
during a police investigation and in court, when there is a risk
that the witness or their relatives could face serious criminal
threats.
More Charging Stations - Buildings with more than 20 parking
spaces must now be equipped with at least one charging station for
electric vehicles. This innovation concerns not only new buildings
but also existing ones
Increased Monitoring of Sick Leave - Employers are required to
inform the tax service when employees stay home due to child care
or illness.
Strengthening Children's Rights - Changes to the Family Code are
aimed at protecting children from violence. In matters of custody,
accommodation, and communication, the best interests of the child
are the main consideration.
The Family Code has been amended to enhance the protection of
children from violence and other forms of mistreatment. The primary
principle is that the best interests of the child take precedence
in matters of custody and residence. Special attention is given to
the risk of domestic violence or abuse within the family.
Taxes and Credits - Taxes on gasoline and diesel fuel will be
reduced. The employment tax credit will increase, and the marginal
tax rate will decrease due to the abolition of tax benefits for
high-income individuals. Retirees will also receive tax deductions.
Tax deductions for interest on unsecured loans will gradually
decrease. Next year, only 50 percent will be deducted, and by 2026,
this benefit will be eliminated entirely.
Simplification of the Hotel Opening Process - You will no longer
need a permit to open a hotel. However, if such an activity begins,
the police must be notified.
