Kashmir Reports 18 Dog Bite Cases Daily

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- With an alarming average of 18 dog bite cases reported daily, stray dogs continue to pose a significant threat across Kashmir.
Official data reveals that the valley registers around 6,000 to 6,500 dog bite cases annually; indicating 18 cases of dog bites are reported daily.
A senior official from the Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) stressed the urgent need to manage the growing stray dog population.“Open garbage points must be closed, as they attract dogs, especially due to poultry waste. Responsible waste disposal is crucial for public safety,” the official said, urging residents to remain vigilant, particularly for children and the elderly.
Residents across the valley report rising fear and inconvenience due to stray dogs. Mushtaq Ahmad from Batamaloo expressed frustration over the authorities' inaction.“Children are scared to attend school, and the issue remains unresolved,” he said, as per news agency KINS.
In Nowpora, Bashir Ahmad shared his ordeal, stating,“After sunset, we are confined to our homes due to the stray dog menace. I have even stopped attending prayers at the mosque during early morning and evening hours.”
The situation is equally dire at healthcare facilities and educational institutions. At Jawahar Lal Nehru Memorial Hospital (JLNM), Rainawari, and Shri Maharaja Hari Singh Hospital (SMHS), stray dogs roam the premises, often chasing attendants bringing food for patients.
“Dozens of dogs inside the hospital compound terrify us. We avoid stepping out due to the constant threat,” said Mushtaq Ahmad, an attendant at SMHS Hospital. Similar issues plague SKIMS Soura and Kashmir University, where stray dogs freely roam within the premises.
