Slide Roller Pro By Daniel De Burgos Bengoechea Wins Iron A' Design Award In Sporting Goods And Equipment Design

Slide Roller Pro

Innovative Multifunctional Device Recognized for Excellence in Sporting Goods Design

COMO, CO, ITALY, December 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of sporting goods design, has announced Slide Roller Pro by Daniel De Burgos Bengoechea as a winner of the Iron A' Design Award in the Sporting Goods, Fitness and Recreation Equipment Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the significance of the Slide Roller Pro design within the sporting goods industry.The Slide Roller Pro addresses current trends and needs within the sporting goods industry by providing a multifunctional, portable, and easily storable device suitable for users of all ages. Its innovative design aligns with industry standards and practices while offering practical benefits such as body development, injury rehabilitation, muscle recovery, and improved flexibility.The Slide Roller Pro stands out in the market with its unique multi-grip design, offering up to 20 different grip possibilities that greatly expand exercise capacity and facilitate ergonomic use. The device's functionality and aesthetic appeal set it apart from competitors, providing a comprehensive solution for fitness enthusiasts and professionals alike.This recognition from the A' Design Award serves as motivation for Daniel De Burgos Bengoechea and his team to continue striving for excellence and innovation in future projects. The award inspires further exploration and advancement in the field of sporting goods design, fostering the development of cutting-edge products that enhance user experiences and contribute to overall well-being.Slide Roller Pro was designed by Daniel de Burgos and Estibaliz Argote, with Daniel De Burgos Bengoechea as the lead designer.Interested parties may learn more at:About Daniel De Burgos BengoecheaDaniel De Burgos Bengoechea is a talented designer from Spain who created the patented Slide Roller PRO, an all-in-one device capable of replacing more than 15 fitness devices. With its multifunctionality and innovative multi-grip design, the Slide Roller PRO offers a comprehensive solution for body development, injury rehabilitation, muscle recovery, and improved flexibility, suitable for users of all ages.About Slide Roller PROSlide Roller PRO aims to encourage sports practice and a healthy lifestyle, promoting self-esteem through regular exercise and preventing potential injuries. By providing a versatile and user-friendly device, Slide Roller PRO seeks to extend users' quality of life over time, making fitness accessible and enjoyable for individuals of all ages and fitness levels.About A' Design AwardThe Iron A' Design Award is a prestigious recognition granted to designs that meet the rigorous professional and industrial standards set by the A' Design Awards . Recipients of this award demonstrate a solid understanding of design principles, creativity, and the ability to address real-world challenges through thoughtful design. The Iron A' Design Award acknowledges the skill and dedication of designers who create practical and innovative solutions that improve quality of life and foster positive change in their respective fields.About A' Design AwardThe A' Sporting Goods, Fitness and Recreation Equipment Design Award is a highly respected international competition that recognizes exceptional design excellence in the sporting goods industry. Welcoming entries from creative designers, innovative agencies, leading brands, and influential manufacturers, the award provides a platform to showcase design capabilities and gain global recognition. Through a rigorous blind peer-review process, entries are evaluated by an expert jury panel based on pre-established criteria, ensuring the highest standards of design excellence. The A' Design Award, now in its 16th year, is driven by a philanthropic mission to make the world a better place through the power of good design, motivating designers and brands to develop superior products that positively impact society.Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at:

