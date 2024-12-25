Learn About The Mohammed Bin Rashid Library Membership And Benefits Of Each Category

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Dubai, UAE, 25 December 2024:

The Mohammed Bin Rashid Library (MBRL) invites UAE residents of all ages, to register for its recently-launched membership scheme, to benefit from its services, facilities, and exclusive benefits. The five-year-long service is available to the public for registrations through the MBRL website or smart application.

Membership categories and benefits

Membership in the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library allows members to enjoy exclusive services. This includes access to various databases, and borrowing books and electronic resources, according to the terms and conditions of each membership.

The library offers six membership types.

The standard membership allows access to the library's collection of books, magazines, and other materials. It also offers members the ability to add books to the favorites list in the catalog available in the website and application, notifies them on special events and programs, such as author talks, sessions, and workshops, and provides newsletter subscription.

The children's membership is free with a AED 75 insurance fee. Individuals and students' membership includes all the benefits of the standard membership, along with the ability to borrow a limited number of books for a specific, renewable period, in addition to access to online resources.

On the other hand, the digital membership provides the standard membership benefits, and access to online resources. The seniors and POD membership has additional benefits, such as priority use of meeting rooms, extendable borrowing of books, as well as special discounts on the use of commercial facilities. Lastly, the corporate membership includes all the benefits of the standard membership, with additional options related to borrowing books, accessing databases, and using facilities at reduced prices for commercial purposes.

Membership requirements

Community members can easily register for membership in the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library through the website or smart application. Registration for children requires the submission of the child's Emirates ID and the guardian's ID. As for businesses, those authorised to borrow must submit their ID cards and an official letter attached to the company's trade license.

Government employees wishing to register must present their Emirates ID along with their employee card, while people of determination are required to present their own card along with their Emirates ID. Students are required to present their school or university card along with their Emirates ID, while senior citizens and individuals are only required to present their Emirates ID to complete the registration process.

The Mohammed Bin Rashid Library offers multiple payment options for those wishing to subscribe to its membership via the website and smart application. Learn more about each membership category via the following link: