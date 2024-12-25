Festive Season Celebration At Intercontinental Dhaka

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka: Celebrate the Festive Season of December at InterContinental Dhaka! The luxury IHG hotel in the capital is beautifully adorned and brimming with festive activities for guests of all ages, according to a release.

As a leading hotel following sustainable hospitality, the hotel has crafted and displayed a unique Christmas tree-made entirely of recycled water bottles, raising awareness about recycling and sustainable practices.

To mark the holiday season, Elements Global Dining, the hotel's signature dining outlet, is hosting special buffet dinners on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year's Eve, and New Year's Day.

Families also enjoyed a special Christmas Day buffet brunch, which included complimentary access to the swimming pool.

Those seeking a more intimate experience, The Amber Room is offering a gourmet four-course set dinner on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, and a celebratory five-course set dinner on New Year's Eve.







The hotel's unique Christmas tree, made of recycled water bottles-Photo: Monitor

Meanwhile, Aquadeck is presenting an exciting BBQ dinner with live music by the poolside on Christmas Day and New Year's Eve.

To enjoy the offerings, guests can avail special discounts, Buy One Get One and Buy One Get Two offers with selected bank cards.

On Christmas Day, InterContinental Dhaka also hosted a Christmas Kids Wonderland at Winter Garden, designed for children and families to immerse themselves in the festive cheer.

The wonderland featured Santa Claus, fun rides, a magic show, jugglers, bubble house, Christmas treats, a raffle draw, and more.

Exciting festive staycations are also being offered throughout this joyous time, added the release.

Room packages start at BDT 12,500 net per night and offer exclusive benefits.

T