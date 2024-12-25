Fire Starts In Zhytomyr Region As Result Of Russian Attack
Date
12/25/2024 5:10:52 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the night of December 25, a fire broke out in the Zhytomyr region as a result of a Russian attack.
According to Ukrinform, the head of the Zhytomyr Regional Military Administration, Vitalii Bunechko, posted this on facebook .
“Last night, as a result of an enemy attack in the Zhytomyr region, a wooden abandoned building was damaged and a barn caught fire,” Bunechko said.
According to him, rescuers extinguished the fire in 30 minutes. No one was injured or killed.
Read also: energy
infrastructure damaged in Vinnytsia region
As Ukrinform reported earlier, on the morning of December 25, the Russians launched a massive missile attack on Ukrain , and in the evening of December 24, they launched attack drones.
MENAFN25122024000193011044ID1109029345
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.