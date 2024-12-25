Fire Starts In Zhytomyr Region As Result Of Russian Attack

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the night of December 25, a fire broke out in the Zhytomyr region as a result of a Russian attack.

According to Ukrinform, the head of the Zhytomyr Regional Military Administration, Vitalii Bunechko, posted this on .

“Last night, as a result of an enemy attack in the Zhytomyr region, a wooden abandoned building was damaged and a barn caught fire,” Bunechko said.

According to him, rescuers extinguished the fire in 30 minutes. No one was or killed.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on the morning of December 25, the Russians launched a massive missile attack on Ukrain , and in the evening of December 24, they launched attack drones.