Veer Bal Diwas: Fatehgarh Sahib Gurdwara - A Source Of Inspiration

(MENAFN- IANS) Chandigarh, Dec 25 (IANS) The annual three-day congregation, officially named 'Shaheedi Sabha', to commemorate the martyrdom of the two youngest sons of Guru Gobind Singh, Sahibzada Zorawar Singh and Sahibzada Fateh Singh, and his mother Mata Gujri began in Punjab's Fatehgarh Sahib town on Wednesday.

The three were kidnapped when the Sikhs were attacked by Mughal forces in a surprise attack in 1704.

On December 26, 1704, Zorawar Singh and Fateh Singh were bricked alive on the orders of Wazir Khan, the Mughal faujdar of Sirhind, for refusing to renounce their faith.

Zorawar Singh was nine years old at the time, while Fateh Singh was only seven. Soon after they were walled up alive, their grandmother Mata Gujri (Guru Gobind Singh's mother) died of shock.

Gurdwara Fatehgarh Sahib stands today at the same place where the two Chote Sahibzades were martyred. The sons are fondly called Sahibzades.

Since then the sacred land of Fatehgarh Sahib“is a source of inspiration for not only Sikhs but the entire humanity as tens of thousands converge there every year to pay respect to Chotta Sahibzadas and Mata Gujri on their martyrdom day”.

The supreme sacrifice made by the younger Sahibzadas at a tender age hardly finds any parallel in world history.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann described the unprecedented and supreme sacrifice by Chotta Sahibzadas along with Mata Gujri as inspiration for the coming generations to fight against tyranny, oppression and injustice.

The Chief Minister, who paid obeisance at Gurdwara Sri Fatehgarh Sahib on Monday, eulogized the supreme sacrifice of Chotta Sahibzadas and Mata Gujri and said these sacrifices were unprecedented in the annals of the history of mankind across the globe.

He said the entire Punjab observed this month as the 'month of mourning' as the Chotta Sahibzadas were bricked alive by the tyrant rulers during these days.

To manage crowds during Shaheedi Sabha, a strong contingent of 3,200 police personnel has been deployed to ensure foolproof security arrangements for the Shaheedi Sabha.

Special Director General of Police (Law and Order) Arpit Shukla visited Fatehgarh Sahib and reviewed the security arrangements at the spot to ensure that the event would be conducted in a smooth and secure manner in the district.

He asked officers to adopt the utmost humble approach towards the“sangat” and work with full dedication and determination to make this even more successful.

He told the media that several new initiatives have been implemented by the police to ensure peaceful and smooth conduct of the Shaheedi Sabha this year so that the pilgrims would not face any kind of hassle in paying obeisance to the Chotey Sahibzade.

A total of 20 parking spaces have been earmarked and shuttle bus service between the parking area and Gurdwara Sri Fatehgarh Sahib has been expanded to 100 buses for the convenience of the devotees. The entire city has been converted into a one-way traffic route.

The area has been divided into five sectors, and a clear VIP route, which also serves as the emergency route, has been delineated. Extensive use of volunteers from the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), Khalsa Aid, National Cadet Corps (NCC), and other NGOs has been made.

Special DGP Shukla said drones have been deployed to monitor traffic and parking arrangements. Six help centres, which include a police desk, an information desk, and medical aid, have also been set up to assist devotees coming from all over the country.