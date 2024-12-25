One-Man Show I Believe Premiered At Musical Theater

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

A one-man show "İnanıram" (I Believe) dedicated to the memory of the martyrs and mothers of the heroes of the Garabagh War has premiered at Azerbaijan State Academic Musical Theater, Azernews reports.

The play was staged by Leonid Klets based on the work of the same name by the writer and playwright Ulviya Heydarova. The image of the mother was embodied by the holder of the State Order "Shohrat", People`s Artist Shukufa Yusupova.

The production designer is Vusal Rahim, the musical arrangement and sound director is Muhammad Muhammadov, the video graphics are Murad Hasanov, and the assistant director is Zaur Aliyev. The premiere was met with applause from the audience.

The play, staged in the genre of psychological drama, tells the story of a woman, the mother of a martyr. In her youth, during an archaeological expedition in a mountain village, she sees a lonely tree growing on a hillside. Sitting in the shade of this tree, she learns that she will soon become a mother. Soon the war begins, and the enemy occupies this territory. However, she lives with the thought that when her son grows up, she will definitely show him these places, and tell him about this tree. Years pass, and the grown-up son, liberating his native land from the occupiers, becomes a martyr under this tree... The woman returns here, where her son's grave is under the tree. In her mental dialogue with her son, there is not only the pain of loss but also a sense of pride... The faith of the mother of a martyr is strong and unshakable - the Motherland is one, other mothers will no longer experience the pain of loss...