One-Man Show I Believe Premiered At Musical Theater
12/25/2024 3:08:52 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Laman Ismayilova
A one-man show "İnanıram" (I Believe) dedicated to the memory of
the martyrs and mothers of the heroes of the Garabagh War has
premiered at Azerbaijan State Academic Musical Theater,
Azernews reports.
The play was staged by Leonid Klets based on the work of the
same name by the writer and playwright Ulviya Heydarova. The image
of the mother was embodied by the holder of the State Order
"Shohrat", People`s Artist Shukufa Yusupova.
The production designer is Vusal Rahim, the musical arrangement
and sound director is Muhammad Muhammadov, the video graphics are
Murad Hasanov, and the assistant director is Zaur Aliyev. The
premiere was met with applause from the audience.
The play, staged in the genre of psychological drama, tells the
story of a woman, the mother of a martyr. In her youth, during an
archaeological expedition in a mountain village, she sees a lonely
tree growing on a hillside. Sitting in the shade of this tree, she
learns that she will soon become a mother. Soon the war begins, and
the enemy occupies this territory. However, she lives with the
thought that when her son grows up, she will definitely show him
these places, and tell him about this tree. Years pass, and the
grown-up son, liberating his native land from the occupiers,
becomes a martyr under this tree... The woman returns here, where
her son's grave is under the tree. In her mental dialogue with her
son, there is not only the pain of loss but also a sense of
pride... The faith of the mother of a martyr is strong and
unshakable - the Motherland is one, other mothers will no longer
experience the pain of loss...
