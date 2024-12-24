Bitget, The Leading Cryptocurrency Exchange And Web3 Company, Announces New Phase Of Wealthy Tuesday

(MENAFN- Chainwire) Victoria, Seychelles, December 24th, 2024, Chainwire







Bitget , the leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company has announced the launch of the latest phase of Wealthy Tuesday on December 24 at 15:00 PM (UTC+8). Wealthy Tuesday is a series of promotional events that offer Earn products designed to thank both new and existing users for their ongoing support.

This phase features BTC and ETH savings products with appealing Annual Percentage Rates (APR) and flexible terms, enabling users to optimize their cryptocurrency investments effectively.

Promotion Details



BTC Savings : 3% APR, 14-day term, personal limit: 2 BTC ETH Savings : 5% APR, 14-day term, personal limit: 40 ETH

For the latest details, users should refer to the subscription page for accurate product specifications.

Fixed-to-Flexible Functionality

Bitget's Fixed-to-Flexible feature ensures seamless transitions for Fixed Savings subscriptions. Upon maturity, funds automatically transfer to Flexible Savings products, allowing users to continue accruing interest without interruption. This feature ensures that idle funds remain actively generating returns.

Platform Navigation

The Earn section, accessible via the website navigation bar or the app homepage, provides a centralized location for exploring savings products. Users can locate specific cryptocurrency offerings through these features.



Interest Accrual Rules :

Hourly : Principal accrues interest starting the next hour after subscription. Interest is credited to the spot account hourly.

Daily : Principal begins accruing interest at 12:00 AM (UTC+8) on the day after subscription, with daily interest distributions starting the following day.

Interest Calculation :

Hourly: Interest = Accrual Amount × Hourly APR ÷ 365 ÷ 24

Daily: Interest = Accrual Amount × Daily APR ÷ 365 Redemption : Subscriptions can be redeemed at any time using the Redeem button, with the principal immediately transferred to the spot account.

For additional guidance, users can consult the Beginner's Guide to Bitget Flexible Savings or the Introduction to Bitget Fixed Savings .

