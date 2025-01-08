Youth 4 Sustainability Hub Returns To Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week To Drive Youth Empowerment

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info)



Under the patronage of Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, the Youth 4 Sustainability (Y4S) Hub will take place at Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW) 2025 from 14-16 January

Held under the theme 'Generation Now – Building the Future' the 2025 Y4S Hub will explore technology, sustainability and youth entrepreneurship by empowering young people to engage with officials, leaders, investors, experts and their peers Y4S Hub will include the Y4S Annual Forum, an innovation marketplace showcasing start-up and student projects, hands-on workshops, and a Majlis area for high-level meetings.

Abu Dhabi, UAE –January, 2025 – Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, the Youth 4 Sustainability (Y4S) Hub will take place at Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW) 2025, from 14-16 January.

Y4S, Masdar's global initiative to empower the next generation of sustainability leaders, will deliver a packed program at ADSW 2025 focused on youth innovation, science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) skills in sustainability, community involvement and international representation. The program will explore how young people can use artificial intelligence (AI) and other emerging technologies to develop climate solutions.

Hosted by Masdar, the Y4S Hub will be held under the theme of 'Generation Now – Building the Future', and will explore technology, sustainability and youth entrepreneurship by empowering youth to engage with government officials, industry leaders, investors, experts and their peers. The Y4S Hub offers a dynamic program centered around five key pillars: Unlocking Potential, Driving Progress; Innovating for the Energy Transformation; Empowering Entrepreneurs for a Resilient World; Cultivating STEM Skills for a Sustainable Future; and Fostering Global Collaboration and Cultural Exchange.

Mohamed Al Ramahi, CEO, Masdar, said:“Since 2016, Youth 4 Sustainability has empowered tens of thousands of young people to take a more active role in shaping a sustainable future, in alignment with the UAE's mission to advance youth leadership. The Y4S Hub at ADSW 2025 will provide a platform to connect young voices globally with governments, industry leaders and civil society to enable them to play a meaningful role in driving social, economic and environmental progress. By equipping the next generation with the skills, knowledge and networks they need, Y4S is helping to shape the global sustainability leaders of tomorrow.”



The Annual Y4S Forum: dynamic interactive sessions, engaging debates, insightful panels and inspiring keynotes featuring leading experts, entrepreneurs, and innovators.

Out-of-Labs: an innovation marketplace showcasing cutting-edge climate technologies and net-zero solutions developed by startups and student projects including Y4S participants.

Youth Connect: hands-on workshops covering climate literacy and engaging youth climate negotiation simulations. Innovate 4 Climate (I4C) Pitch Day: young innovators will pitch their innovative solutions for water scarcity.

Attendees can participate in a range of interactive sessions, workshops, and networking opportunities, including:

Since 2018, Y4S has hosted four editions of the Y4S Hub during ADSW, welcoming over 3,000 global youth from around the world and featuring over 200 speakers, including more than 40 Heads of State and 65 industry partners. Y4S has also been active in international events, including providing delegates for COP28 in the UAE, which was the first COP to appoint an official Youth Climate Champion.

The Y4S Hub will be held at the ADNEC Centre in Abu Dhabi, alongside other key events at ADSW 2025, including the World Future Energy Summit.

Y4S is encouraging young people to attend the Y4S Hub and join the Y4S community. Visit for more information and follow Y4S on social media for daily program agendas.

About Masdar:

Masdar (Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company) is one of the world's fastest-growing renewable energy companies. As a global clean energy pioneer, Masdar is advancing the development and deployment of solar, wind, geothermal, battery storage and green hydrogen technologies to accelerate the energy transformation and help the world meet its net-zero ambitions. Established in 2006, Masdar has developed and invested in projects in over 40 countries with a combined capacity of over 31.5 gigawatts (GW), providing affordable clean energy access to those who need it most and helping to power a more sustainable future.

Masdar is jointly owned by TAQA, ADNOC, and Mubadala, and is targeting a renewable energy portfolio capacity of 100GW by 2030 while aiming to be a leading producer of green hydrogen by the same year.