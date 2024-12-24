Bethlehem's Somber Christmas: A City Of Resilience Amid Hardship

(MENAFN- Palestine News ) Bethlehem, PNN –



Amid the difficult conditions facing Palestine this year, Christmas celebrations in Bethlehem carry an atmosphere of sorrow and hardship.

With the ongoing and humanitarian crises in Gaza and the West Bank, the city has seen a notable absence of tourists, significantly impacting the local sector and economy.

Anton Salman, the mayor of Bethlehem, emphasized that the city's message remains eternal, rooted in the teachings of the birth of Jesus Christ in the manger-a message of peace and love for the world.



Salman stated that this message is built on justice and peace, even as the Palestinian people endure the injustices of Israeli occupation in Gaza and the West Bank. Despite these challenges, he stressed that Palestinians remain steadfast in their hope and faith that justice will ultimately prevail.

"This year, Bethlehem is not celebrating Christmas as it traditionally does," Salman noted. "Instead, the city reflects the grim reality of Palestinian suffering. Through this, we aim to send a message to the world about the oppression and injustice faced by our people." He added that despite the circumstances, the church will maintain its religious rituals, holding mass and prayers for peace.

Father Ibrahim Faltas, a Franciscan friar and advisor on the protection of the Holy Land in Palestine, echoed this sentiment, describing this year's atmosphere in Bethlehem as profoundly somber. "This is the first time in 30 years that Christmas feels like this," he said.“There are no scout parades, no music, no Christmas tree, and no decorations.”

Faltas explained that celebrations would be limited to the mass, which will be broadcast by Palestinian media to convey a message of peace to the world.

Palestinian Minister of Tourism and Antiquities, Hani Al-Hayek, has described 2024 as one of the most challenging years for the tourism sector in Palestine, citing a complete halt in activity due to the absence of tourists in Bethlehem.

In an interview with PNN, Al-Hayek revealed that Palestine typically welcomes around 3 million visitors annually, significantly boosting the local economy. However, this year, the number of tourists has plummeted to just 3% of the usual figure, with most visitors being Palestinian citizens of Israel or individuals conducting business in the region.

He further noted that hotel occupancy rates in Bethlehem stand at a mere 3%, effectively describing it as "zero percent." Despite these dire circumstances, Al-Hayek emphasized that the Ministry is working on new strategies to redirect tourism efforts toward East Asian markets, viewing these nations as promising young markets. This initiative is being developed in collaboration with the private sector.

Al-Hayek also called for an immediate end to the violence and a return to peace, stressing that the ongoing situation in Gaza and the West Bank is beyond comprehension.

Speaking to PNN, Palestinian Police spokesperson Colonel Luay Arziqat outlined the security measures being implemented as part of a comprehensive traffic and security plan. The plan has been coordinated with Christian denominations, the municipality, and other relevant stakeholders to ensure the smooth flow of Christmas events.

Colonel Arziqat stated that over 800 security personnel will be deployed in Bethlehem to secure the celebrations, including the Patriarch's entry into Manger Square and the Church of the Nativity, as well as the safe passage of citizens into the city.

He added that some necessary road closures would take place, including blocking access to all roads and entrances leading to Manger Square and prohibiting vehicle parking along the routes designated for processions.





A Palestinian official emphasized the people's ability to safeguard their traditions, calling on Palestinian security forces to intensify their efforts to ensure safety and facilitate celebrations.

Bethlehem Governor Kamel Hmeid described the city as somber in light of the suffering endured by Palestinians across all governorates, including Bethlehem, where residents face ongoing violence and collective punishment.

The governor reiterated Bethlehem's role as Palestine's global window, delivering messages of hope and justice to the world. He urged peace-loving nations and democratic states to stand with Palestine against Israeli oppression and to raise their voices to end the ongoing massacre. Hmeid expressed hope that the coming year would bring peace and love.

Bethlehem governor also pointed to the severe impact on Bethlehem's tourism sector due to Israeli-imposed closures of crossings, which have crippled the local economy and exacerbated unemployment. Despite these hardships, he affirmed that Palestinians remain steadfast on their land, like olive trees, until their aspirations for freedom and independence are realized.

The procession of the Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem, Pierbattista Pizzaballa, arrived in Bethlehem from occupied Jerusalem, following the traditional Status Quo protocol.

In his Christmas message, Patriarch Pizzaballa spoke of a universal call for love and peace, highlighting the urgent need to end wars and uphold justice and human dignity. He lamented that this is the second consecutive year of a sorrowful Christmas for Bethlehem, with closed shops and a city enveloped in sadness.

Reflecting on his recent visit to Gaza, the Patriarch recounted witnessing widespread destruction. However, he was also struck by the resilience of the Palestinian people, who refuse to succumb to despair despite the devastation.

He concluded by emphasizing that the only path forward for the Palestinian people lies in faith and hope for a better tomorrow. "Our people belong to the light, not the darkness," the Patriarch affirmed.