Jordan Participates In Arab Cybersecurity Ministers' Council Meeting

Amman, Dec 24 (Petra) -- Jordan participated in the first session of the Arab Cybersecurity Ministers' Council, held on Monday in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The Jordanian delegation was led by Bassam Al-Maharmeh, President of the National Cybersecurity Center.According to a statement issued by the center on Tuesday, Al-Maharmeh highlighted during the meeting, which was attended by cybersecurity officials from Arab League member states and the Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit, the importance of establishing the council. He noted that the initiative comes at a critical time when joint Arab efforts are urgently needed to address the growing cybersecurity threats facing the region.Al-Maharmeh emphasized that local and international security reports indicate a significant increase in cyberattacks targeting Arab countries. This trend coincides with active digital transformation policies and efforts to expand the share of the digital economy in national economies across the Arab region.He added that there are numerous areas where Arab countries can collaborate to enhance cybersecurity maturity, mitigate the impact of cyberattacks, and track those responsible.Moreover, adopting joint strategies and policies would help Arab states take unified and impactful stances against the misuse of information and violations of confidentiality and privacy by major global tech companies.The attendees discussed several topics of mutual interest, including the development of an Arab cybersecurity strategy, the organization of joint cybersecurity exercises, and a series of working papers presented by Arab League member states. These efforts aim to strengthen cooperation in cybersecurity across the Arab world.