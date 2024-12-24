Qatar Charity Sends 24 Trucks Of Relief Supplies To Syria

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) As part of its ongoing 'Reviving Hope' campaign to support the Syrian people, Qatar Charity (QC) has sent a 2nd humanitarian convoy to Syria, this time consisting of 24 trucks carrying essential relief supplies, including food, warmth essentials, personal hygiene items, and medical supplies, in an effort to address the urgent needs of the affected Syrian people in light of the difficult humanitarian conditions they are enduring.

QC said that this convoy is an extension of the 1st, which delivered humanitarian aid just a few days ago via 40 trucks and that a 3rd convoy will follow mid-next month.

It added that this initiative coincides with the ongoing return of many Syrians to the areas they were forced to leave years ago, aiming to help them settle in suitable conditions and support their hopes for a better future.

QC expressed hope that the convoy would provide much-needed assistance to help people cope with the harsh winter and difficult living conditions, urging philanthropists to continue their support for the campaign, noting that further convoys would follow in quick succession in order to reach as many affected people as possible and maximize the impact.



