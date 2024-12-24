Story Monsters®️ LLC Announces Winners Of The 2024 Royal Dragonfly Book Awards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Introducing the 2024 Royal Dragonfly Award Grand Prize Winner!

2024 Royal Dragonfly Book Award Grand Prize Winner

Story Monsters ®️ Book Awards

Story Monsters®️ proudly announces the 2024 Royal Dragonfly Book Awards winners, celebrating excellence in adult and children's literature worldwide.

- Linda F. Radke, president of Story Monsters LLCCHANDLER, AZ, UNITED STATES, December 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Story Monsters LLC is excited to announce the winners of the 2024 Royal Dragonfly Book Awards, a global competition recognizing excellence in literature for both adults and children. This year's top honors include Grand Prize Winner“A Single Desperate Prayer” by Ludmila Ritz and $100 Drawing Winner“The Cloud Book of Wonder” by Christina M. Brandt, Layla and Shay Brandt, illustrated by Sara Weingartner.The Royal Dragonfly Book Awards honor achievements across 68 diverse categories, celebrating creativity and talent in genres such as Biographies/Memoirs, Children's Picture Books, Self-Help, Fiction Novels, and Inspirational.Grand Prize Winner:“A Single Desperate Prayer” by Ludmila RitzMore than just a memoir,“A Single Desperate Prayer” is a powerful and transformative story of resilience, faith, and the extraordinary strength of the human spirit. Set in a Crimean ghetto, the narrative follows a young girl struggling with extreme poverty and heartbreak. Forced to beg in the streets, Ludmila loses everything, only to discover the miraculous power of a single prayer to change her life.Told through the innocent yet perceptive eyes of a child,“A Single Desperate Prayer” captures both the tragedy and triumph of a young girl navigating an often unforgiving world. This memoir highlights Ludmila's incredible transformation as she grows stronger through faith and perseverance. Readers will laugh, cry, and champion her as she faces life's darkest moments with remarkable courage and hope.$100 Drawing Winner:“The Cloud Book of Wonder” by Christina M. Brandt, Layla and Shay Brandt, Illustrated by Sara Weingartner“The Cloud Book of Wonder” invites readers to see the magic in the clouds. This interactive children's book sparks curiosity and creativity by encouraging families to discover shapes, stories, and learning opportunities in the sky. A perfect resource for parents, grandparents, and educators, it transforms cloud gazing into a delightful shared experience.“We are thrilled with this year's incredible submissions,” said Linda F. Radke, president of Story Monsters LLC.“Our winners showcase outstanding talent and creativity, and we're honored to celebrate their achievements.”The full list of 2024 winners is available on the Royal Dragonfly Book Awards website.2024 WinnersSubmissions for next year's contest are now open! For complete rules and details, visit:To learn more about Story Monsters LLC, visit StoryMonsters, email ..., or call 480-940-8182.

