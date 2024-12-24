Walid Jumblatt visits Damascus following 13 years

(MENAFN) For the first time in over a decade, Lebanon's Druze leader, Walid Jumblatt, traveled to Damascus on Sunday, December 22.



During the visit, Jumblatt met with Abu Muhammad al-Julani, now identified as “Ahmad al-Sharaa,” alongside a group of and religious figures connected to Lebanon's Progressive Socialist Party (PSP).



According to sources close to the PSP, the visit aimed to address the concerns of Syria’s Druze minority. Al-Sharaa reportedly expressed his commitment to “all Syrian components and partnership.”



Al-Sharaa emphasized, “Islam does not mean the abolition of other sects, but on the contrary, we have a duty to protect them. Today, we are fulfilling the state’s duty in protecting all components of Syrian society.”



While the structure of the ruling regime in Damascus remains uncertain, PSP insiders dismissed claims that Jumblatt acted impulsively. They clarified that he did not portray himself as an emissary of the Lebanese state.

MENAFN24122024000045016755ID1109027236