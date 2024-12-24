Water And Electricity Supply Disrupted In Two Districts Of Kherson After Shelling
12/24/2024 6:07:26 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) After the Russian shelling, there were interruptions in electricity and water supply in the Shumensky district of Korabelny district and Dniprovsky district of Kherson.
This was reported by Roman Mrochko, head of the Kherson RMA, in a Telegram message, Ukrinform reports.
“After the recent enemy shelling of the Korabelny district, there were interruptions in electricity and water supply in the Shumensky district,” Mrochko said.
He noted that specialists are examining the extent of damage and will carry out emergency repair work as soon as the security situation allows.
The city authorities will inform about the healing of the Shumensky district later.
Later, Mrochko added that there are also power and water outages in Dniprovsky district. Some neighborhoods may be completely de-energized.
As Ukrinform reported, on December 23, one person was killed and two others were injured in Kherson region as a result of Russian strikes.
