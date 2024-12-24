Hamas agrees to release 11 young men in first phase of prisoner exchange deal

(MENAFN) Hamas has agreed to release 11 young men in the first phase of a prisoner exchange deal, provided they receive special compensation, according to a report by the Egyptian "Al-Radh." This phase of the deal is set to involve the release of 250 Palestinian prisoners who were sentenced to over 20 years or to life imprisonment. In return, Israel is expected to release abducted individuals categorized as "humanitarian," such as women, the elderly, minors, and the sick. However, Israel also seeks the release of 11 additional young men as part of the deal, which Hamas is willing to consider in exchange for an alternative arrangement. A Palestinian source familiar with the negotiations told Haaretz that Israel is asking for the release of 11 additional abductees, including Ibra Mengistu and Hisham al-Sayed, who are seen by Israel as individuals to be freed on humanitarian grounds. In contrast, Hamas views them as conscription-age young men. Hamas has responded by requesting a change in the criteria for the release of Palestinian prisoners, asking for more prisoners to be released. Families of Palestinian prisoners have expressed concern that released individuals might be deported abroad and will have no option to refuse these conditions.



The situation is complicated by the uncertainty surrounding the number of abductees still alive, which makes it difficult for Israel to place high demands for their release. While the pace of negotiations has slowed due to the Christmas period, sources remain optimistic about reaching an agreement before Donald Trump enters the White House on January 20. The talks have also addressed other issues, such as the reopening of the Rafah crossing, the withdrawal of Israeli forces from certain areas in Gaza, and the return of displaced individuals to northern Gaza. Last Thursday, Al-Radd TV reported that the negotiations were entering their final stage, focusing on the implementation of the agreement, including international monitoring and positioning of Israeli forces. Israeli Minister David Amsalem emphasized the importance of prioritizing the return of kidnapped individuals. He also discussed the possibility of Israeli military actions in Gaza, similar to operations in the West Bank, stating that a long-term security situation would eventually allow Israel to manage arrests with minimal risk to its soldiers. Regarding the issue of settlements in Gaza, Amsalem firmly stated that Jewish settlement in Gaza is not being considered, noting that it has never been on the agenda of the cabinet.

