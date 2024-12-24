Gaming Prediction Market Forkast Launches On Ronin

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Forkast will bring prediction markets to the forefront of Ronin's ecosystem, allowing users to stake CGX tokens, earn Loot Box rewards, and participate in curated markets tailored to gamers. With Forkast, users can engage in predictions spanning gaming, esports, web3, and internet culture, leveraging their insights to earn rewards and shape the future of prediction markets.

Key Integration: Ronin Waypoint

Forkast will leverage Ronin Waypoint, the universal account and keyless wallet in the Ronin ecosystem, for seamless user onboarding, ensuring a frictionless experience for users accessing prediction markets. The integration of Waypoint supports gasless transactions for critical activities like claiming loot boxes, further enhancing accessibility for both new and experienced users.

Executing Ronin's Vision

This partnership aligns with Ronin's mission to bring economic freedom to everyone, starting with gamers. By integrating applications like Forkast, Ronin is broadening its ecosystem to include esports enthusiasts and prediction market participants, while supporting a growing range of decentralized applications and introducing more DeFi opportunities for its users.

Community Incentives and Reward Mechanics

Forkast will reward genuine contributors through its CGX token, designed to recognize tournament participants, validators, and active community members. As part of the platform's core mechanics, users will earn token rewards from weekly loot boxes filled with $CGX, prediction credits, and more..

What This Means for the Future

By bridging prediction markets and gaming, Forkast offers a dynamic platform for users to interact, predict, and earn in a way that has never been done before. This partnership not only propels Forkast into the web3 spotlight but also supports Ronin's expansion into consumer DeFi. For more information on Forkast and how to get started, visit .

About Community Gaming

Community Gaming is the leading competitive gaming ecosystem, facilitating payments for over 50K tournament matches and 100K prediction users each month . Forkast is a prediction market platform designed for gaming and internet culture. Users can participate in predictions based on trending topics in gaming, streamers, breaking news, and Web3 assets.

About Ronin

Ronin

is an EVM blockchain specifically forged for gaming. Launched by Sky Mavis , the creator of Web3's breakout title Axie Infinity which has generated over $1.3B in revenue, Ronin is the only blockchain proven to scale a single game to accommodate millions of daily active users and has processed over $4B in NFT volumes. Ronin optimizes for near-instant transactions and negligible fees that enable millions of in-game transactions to occur seamlessly, making it the leading choice for Web3 games.

