Qatar, Oman Set To Meet In Khaleeji Zain'26 2Nd Round

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 24 (KUNA) -- The Qatari and Omani national teams are set to meet in the second round of the Arabian Gulf Cup (Khaleeji Zain 26), held in Kuwait.

Both teams have one point from a draw in the opening match after Oman equalized with Kuwait while Qatar ended their clash with the UAE 1-1.

The Omani coach Rasheed Jaber said in a press that winning today's match is very important as earning three points will take the team a big step to qualifying.

For his part, the Qatari coach Luis Garcia said that all teams in the group earned one point from the first round, which pushes his team to try and win this upcoming match against Oman.

The two teams played 16 official matches in which Qatar achieved seven wins, while Oman won once and eight matches ended with a draw. (end)

