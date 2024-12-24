Mannai Infotech Wins Prestigious 'Best Smart Solution' Award

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Mannai InfoTech, the leading system integrator in Qatar and an ICT Division under Mannai Trading Company WLL, has been honoured with the Best Smart Solution award at the 2024 Qatar Digital Business Award.

The prestigious award was announced at a ceremony hosted by the of Communications and Information (MCIT), and recognizes companies for their innovative contributions to the digital landscape in line with Qatar's National Vision 2030.

Mannai InfoTech was recognized for the successful implementation of a state-of-the-art Smart Waste Management Solution for Qatar's Ministry of Municipality.

Powered by cutting-edge AI and IoT technologies, this innovative system is transforming waste collection processes with features such as real-time bin monitoring, GPS-enabled tracking, and automated dispatching.

By streamlining operations, the solution delivers measurable benefits, including reduced fuel consumption, operational costs, and emissions, while significantly enhancing urban hygiene standards.

This achievement underscores Mannai InfoTech's commitment to driving Qatar's sustainability goals and supporting the nation's vision for building smart, sustainable cities.

The award ceremony, attended by the Minister of Communications and Information Technology, H E Mohammed bin Ali Al Mannai, as well as key dignitaries and leaders from the digital sector, highlighted the pivotal role that digital innovation plays in strengthening the national economy.

Speaking at the awards ceremony, Minister Al Mannai, emphasised the vital role of modern digital technologies such as artificial intelligence, cloud computing, and 5G networks in strengthening the national economy.

He highlighted the importance of promoting a diverse and competitive digital economy driven by innovation and entrepreneurship.

This year's Qatar Digital Business Award, which received 303 applications from 132 companies, featured 14 categories celebrating excellence across various aspects of the digital sector.

The winners were selected through a competitive evaluation process by a distinguished jury of 23 digital experts.

Mannai InfoTech's Smart Waste Management Solution was chosen for its innovative approach, practical impact, and alignment with Qatar's environmental and digital priorities.

Accepting the award, Vice Chairman of the Executive Committee at Mannai

Corporation, Khalid Mannai, expressed,“We are immensely proud to receive the Best Smart Solution award at the Qatar Digital Business Award 2024. The Smart Waste Management Solution not only reflects our commitment to advancing digital solutions but also aligns with Qatar's National Vision 2030, which emphasizes sustainable development and the role of digital technologies in shaping a smart and sustainable future for our nation.”

Speaking at the event, Senior Vice President of Mannai InfoTech, Binu M R, added,“Winning this prestigious award is a great honour for Mannai InfoTech, underscoring our ongoing commitment to enhancing Qatar's digital landscape. By integrating AI and IoT, we are streamlining operations while supporting Qatar's vision of becoming a global leader in digital innovation and sustainable urban development. This achievement is a testament to the dedication of our team and our relentless pursuit of innovation.”

The Qatar Digital Business Award ceremony, organized annually by the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, serves as a national platform to accelerate digital transformation, promote the adoption of advanced technologies, and foster innovation.

It is a key initiative in building Qatar's knowledge-based economy and enhancing its competitive position globally and aligning with the goals of Qatar National Vision 2030.